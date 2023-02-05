Huntington National Bank Sells 909 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ORIX were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

IX opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $107.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

