Huntington National Bank Buys 258 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 128.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 333,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

East West Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $78.47 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

