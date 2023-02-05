ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ASE Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,829,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 188,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

