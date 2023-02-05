LSV Asset Management Sells 55,972 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,972 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 3,746.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 625,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

