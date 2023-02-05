LSV Asset Management Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $312.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

