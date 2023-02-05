Huntington National Bank Purchases 730 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Flywire were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 576,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 550,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,522,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 350,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,031,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,031,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $422,330.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,295.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,915,933 shares of company stock valued at $41,527,566 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

