Huntington National Bank Has $45,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,590,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Insider Activity

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

