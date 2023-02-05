Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

FTNT stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

