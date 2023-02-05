Huntington National Bank Purchases 66 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $2,219,285. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.7 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $250.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.30. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $349.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

