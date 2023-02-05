Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.90% of Gladstone Commercial worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

