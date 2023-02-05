Huntington National Bank Buys New Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.15.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $189.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 36.73 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

