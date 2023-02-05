Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,616 shares of company stock worth $400,737 and have sold 22,363 shares worth $2,022,967. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.