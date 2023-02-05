Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,197,000 after buying an additional 616,595 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after buying an additional 6,297,402 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $62,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

