Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $24.60 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

