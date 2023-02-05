Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 231.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

