Huntington National Bank Takes $31,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,798,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,938. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $155.64 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

