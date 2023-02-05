Huntington National Bank Has $40,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $330.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.10. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $510.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

