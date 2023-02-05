MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after acquiring an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $221.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day moving average of $223.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.