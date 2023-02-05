Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.