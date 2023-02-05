Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,440 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

