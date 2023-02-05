Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE LSI opened at $110.58 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.