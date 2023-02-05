CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $1,762,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

