CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $1,762,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CoStar Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.