Huntington National Bank Purchases 132 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $92.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

