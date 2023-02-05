Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $159.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

