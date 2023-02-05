Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ NXTG opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $79.94.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
