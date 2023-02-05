Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

EPAM opened at $375.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average of $362.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $486.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

