Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 98.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Saia by 146.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Saia by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

SAIA stock opened at $286.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

