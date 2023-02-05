Huntington National Bank Buys 107 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,758,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $300,548.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,401 shares of company stock worth $1,220,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average is $170.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $279.60.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.