Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $359.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $449.45.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

