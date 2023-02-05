Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 100,000.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Materion were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.12. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $97.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $428.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

