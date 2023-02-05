Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PAYC opened at $337.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78.
Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.
