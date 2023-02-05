Huntington National Bank Sells 2,895 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $13.59 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

