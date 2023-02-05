Huntington National Bank Makes New $87,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.05.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $105.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

