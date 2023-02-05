Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 122.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 70.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 122,740 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 305.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

