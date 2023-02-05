Huntington National Bank Purchases 156 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globant by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,312 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $256,020,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.44.

Globant Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $169.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.97. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $151.63 and a twelve month high of $286.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

