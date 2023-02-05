Huntington National Bank Invests $68,000 in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Stock Down 0.5 %

TRTN stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88.

Triton International Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

