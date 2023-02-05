Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

