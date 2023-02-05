Virtu Financial LLC Invests $363,000 in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCI Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $299,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HCI Group by 428.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HCI opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.04) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $126.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

HCI Group Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.