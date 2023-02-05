BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $145,685.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,141 shares of company stock worth $2,900,013. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

