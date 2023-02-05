Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 409.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 102.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also

