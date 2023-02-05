Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,688 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,688 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INMD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of InMode by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
InMode Stock Performance
Shares of InMode stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
