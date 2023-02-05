Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 3.2 %
Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $183.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $190.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.
