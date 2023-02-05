Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.63. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $134.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

