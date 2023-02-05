Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,055 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Activity

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

