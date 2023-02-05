TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.31 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 18.33%. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

