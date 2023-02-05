ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

