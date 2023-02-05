TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,720 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DGX opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day moving average is $139.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.