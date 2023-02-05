Virtu Financial LLC Sells 22,923 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

