Virtu Financial LLC Invests $374,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in fuboTV by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in fuboTV by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in fuboTV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

fuboTV Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.44.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.47 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a negative net margin of 56.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.