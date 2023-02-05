Virtu Financial LLC Invests $374,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,033 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after acquiring an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,242,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,019,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 275,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.